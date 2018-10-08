CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Monday, October 8, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;67;NE;4;96%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;66;ENE;6;93%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%

Groton;Mostly clear;65;NE;12;90%

Hartford;Cloudy;67;N;7;84%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;68;N;10;81%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;69;NNE;7;90%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;66;NNE;7;93%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;62;ENE;10;96%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;8;89%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather