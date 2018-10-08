https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13287843.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Monday, October 8, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;67;NE;4;96%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;66;ENE;6;93%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
Groton;Mostly clear;65;NE;12;90%
Hartford;Cloudy;67;N;7;84%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;68;N;10;81%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;69;NNE;7;90%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;66;NNE;7;93%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;62;ENE;10;96%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;8;89%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
