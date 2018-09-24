CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Monday, September 24, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;58;N;4;86%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;96%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;96%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Cloudy;55;N;6;92%

Oxford;Cloudy;52;NNW;3;96%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;51;N;3;96%

