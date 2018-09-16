https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13233090.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;67;Calm;1;89%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Clear;62;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Clear;62;Calm;0;96%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%
Meriden;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Clear;68;Calm;0;87%
Oxford;Clear;65;Calm;0;93%
Willimantic;Fog;62;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;66;S;5;96%
_____
