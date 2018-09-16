CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 16, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;67;N;2;91%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Clear;64;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;96%

Hartford;Clear;67;SSE;3;93%

Meriden;Clear;64;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Clear;72;Calm;0;78%

Oxford;Clear;64;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;68;SSE;3;89%

