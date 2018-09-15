CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Saturday, September 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;66;N;3;94%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Clear;61;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;94%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%

Meriden;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;96%

New Haven;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;86%

Oxford;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;96%

Willimantic;Fog;65;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%

_____

