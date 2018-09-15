https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13228877.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Saturday, September 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;66;N;3;94%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Clear;61;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;94%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%
Meriden;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;86%
Oxford;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;96%
Willimantic;Fog;65;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments