CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EDT Monday, September 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;65;NE;17;79%

Chester;Showers;59;E;10;93%

Danbury;Showers;58;ENE;12;96%

Groton;Showers;60;ENE;16;92%

Hartford;Rain;59;NNE;8;93%

Meriden;Showers;60;NE;9;91%

New Haven;Showers;61;NE;12;93%

Oxford;Showers;57;NE;15;96%

Willimantic;Showers;58;ENE;7;100%

Windsor Locks;Rain;57;N;9;100%

