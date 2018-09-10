https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13217004.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EDT Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;65;NE;17;79%
Chester;Showers;59;E;10;93%
Danbury;Showers;58;ENE;12;96%
Groton;Showers;60;ENE;16;92%
Hartford;Rain;59;NNE;8;93%
Meriden;Showers;60;NE;9;91%
New Haven;Showers;61;NE;12;93%
Oxford;Showers;57;NE;15;96%
Willimantic;Showers;58;ENE;7;100%
Windsor Locks;Rain;57;N;9;100%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
