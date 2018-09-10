https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13215710.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM EDT Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;57;ENE;12;76%
Chester;Showers;56;NNE;6;72%
Danbury;Showers;54;E;6;82%
Groton;Showers;57;NNE;10;66%
Hartford;Cloudy;57;NNE;7;66%
Meriden;Showers;56;NNE;3;66%
New Haven;Showers;58;NE;8;64%
Oxford;Showers;54;ENE;7;74%
Willimantic;Showers;54;NE;5;80%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;54;N;3;82%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
