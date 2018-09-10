CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM EDT Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;57;ENE;12;76%

Chester;Showers;56;NNE;6;72%

Danbury;Showers;54;E;6;82%

Groton;Showers;57;NNE;10;66%

Hartford;Cloudy;57;NNE;7;66%

Meriden;Showers;56;NNE;3;66%

New Haven;Showers;58;NE;8;64%

Oxford;Showers;54;ENE;7;74%

Willimantic;Showers;54;NE;5;80%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;54;N;3;82%

_____

