CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Saturday, September 8, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;65;N;9;76%
Chester;Showers;64;N;3;80%
Danbury;Cloudy;62;WSW;3;89%
Groton;Showers;64;NE;5;83%
Hartford;Cloudy;65;N;9;60%
Meriden;Cloudy;64;N;7;64%
New Haven;Showers;64;N;5;86%
Oxford;Cloudy;62;NNE;7;72%
Willimantic;Cloudy;64;N;3;83%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;63;N;7;62%
_____
