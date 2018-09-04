CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 4, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Sunny;74;NNW;2;90%

Chester;Sunny;75;NNW;3;88%

Danbury;Sunny;69;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Sunny;73;Calm;0;96%

Hartford;Sunny;74;Calm;0;93%

Meriden;Sunny;71;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Sunny;74;Calm;0;93%

Oxford;Sunny;72;N;6;93%

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Sunny;76;NNE;3;79%

