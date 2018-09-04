https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13202395.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;74;NNW;2;90%
Chester;Sunny;75;NNW;3;88%
Danbury;Sunny;69;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Sunny;73;Calm;0;96%
Hartford;Sunny;74;Calm;0;93%
Meriden;Sunny;71;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Sunny;74;Calm;0;93%
Oxford;Sunny;72;N;6;93%
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Sunny;76;NNE;3;79%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
