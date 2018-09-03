CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Monday, September 3, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;72;SW;5;94%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;3;94%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;6;93%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;6;93%

Hartford;Cloudy;72;S;7;93%

Meriden;Cloudy;72;SSE;3;90%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;5;90%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;70;S;3;92%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;70;S;5;91%

