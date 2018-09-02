CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;66;NNE;1;90%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Clear;58;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Clear;61;N;3;93%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;93%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;65;N;6;90%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;96%

Willimantic;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;63;S;3;93%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather