CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;66;NNE;1;90%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Clear;58;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Clear;61;N;3;93%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;93%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;65;N;6;90%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;96%
Willimantic;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;63;S;3;93%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
