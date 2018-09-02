CT Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM EDT Saturday, September 1, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;68;SSE;6;85%

Chester;Clear;64;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Partly cloudy;68;SSE;5;78%

Groton;Clear;67;SE;6;84%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;67;S;3;78%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;80%

New Haven;Clear;69;S;6;78%

Oxford;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;78%

Willimantic;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;86%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;70;SSW;10;70%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather