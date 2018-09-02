https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13198487.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM EDT Saturday, September 1, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;68;SSE;6;85%
Chester;Clear;64;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;68;SSE;5;78%
Groton;Clear;67;SE;6;84%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;67;S;3;78%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;80%
New Haven;Clear;69;S;6;78%
Oxford;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;78%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;86%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;70;SSW;10;70%
