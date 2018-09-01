https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13195820.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Saturday, September 1, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;67;ESE;11;81%
Chester;Partly cloudy;64;E;3;82%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;66;E;3;86%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;66;ENE;10;74%
Hartford;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;70%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;67;ESE;3;70%
New Haven;Showers;70;E;8;70%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;65;ESE;6;84%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;65;ENE;5;75%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;65;ENE;5;72%
