CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, August 18, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;74;SSW;6;88%
Chester;Rain;72;SSW;6;100%
Danbury;Partly cloudy w/ showers;71;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;75;WSW;9;87%
Hartford;Showers;73;S;5;93%
Meriden;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;75;SSW;3;93%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;70;SSW;3;100%
Willimantic;Rain;74;SSW;6;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;72;S;9;93%
