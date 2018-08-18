CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, August 18, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;74;SSW;6;88%

Chester;Rain;72;SSW;6;100%

Danbury;Partly cloudy w/ showers;71;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;75;WSW;9;87%

Hartford;Showers;73;S;5;93%

Meriden;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;75;SSW;3;93%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;70;SSW;3;100%

Willimantic;Rain;74;SSW;6;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;72;S;9;93%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather