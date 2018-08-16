CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 16, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;74;NNW;2;85%

Chester;Sunny;72;Calm;0;88%

Danbury;Sunny;67;SW;3;100%

Groton;Sunny;73;Calm;0;87%

Hartford;Sunny;71;Calm;0;93%

Meriden;Sunny;68;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Sunny;76;Calm;0;84%

Oxford;Sunny;69;Calm;0;96%

Willimantic;Sunny;69;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;87%

_____

