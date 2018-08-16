https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13159956.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;74;NNW;2;85%
Chester;Sunny;72;Calm;0;88%
Danbury;Sunny;67;SW;3;100%
Groton;Sunny;73;Calm;0;87%
Hartford;Sunny;71;Calm;0;93%
Meriden;Sunny;68;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Sunny;76;Calm;0;84%
Oxford;Sunny;69;Calm;0;96%
Willimantic;Sunny;69;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;87%
_____
