CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;69;W;5;92%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;67;WSW;5;100%
Groton;Cloudy;72;SW;6;90%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;3;93%
Meriden;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%
New Haven;Clear;72;Calm;0;87%
Oxford;Cloudy;67;NNW;3;96%
Willimantic;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Fog;68;Calm;0;96%
_____
