CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;69;W;5;92%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;67;WSW;5;100%

Groton;Cloudy;72;SW;6;90%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;3;93%

Meriden;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Clear;72;Calm;0;87%

Oxford;Cloudy;67;NNW;3;96%

Willimantic;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Fog;68;Calm;0;96%

_____

