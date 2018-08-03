https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13128626.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, August 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;75;SW;7;96%
Chester;Cloudy;77;SSW;5;94%
Danbury;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Partly cloudy;76;SW;6;90%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;97%
Meriden;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Cloudy;78;SW;5;92%
Oxford;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;76;S;3;97%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;73;S;3;96%
_____
