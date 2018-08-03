https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13125299.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM EDT Thursday, August 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;77;WSW;9;91%
Chester;Partly cloudy;79;N;7;88%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Partly cloudy;76;SW;7;93%
Hartford;Clear;76;S;5;93%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;75;S;3;93%
New Haven;Cloudy;78;N;6;92%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;77;S;5;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;76;S;8;93%
_____
