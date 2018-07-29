CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 29, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;68;N;4;100%

Chester;Cloudy;70;NE;2;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;89%

Groton;Cloudy;71;N;5;93%

Hartford;Clear;68;Calm;0;96%

Meriden;Clear;68;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Clear;71;Calm;0;93%

Oxford;Clear;66;N;10;86%

Willimantic;Partly cloudy;68;N;3;96%

Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;68;NNW;3;87%

