CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 28, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;1;92%
Chester;Fog;70;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Fog;64;Calm;0;100%
Groton;Cloudy;72;SE;6;93%
Hartford;Clear;71;Calm;0;89%
Meriden;Fog;67;Calm;0;100%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%
Oxford;Fog;64;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;73;S;3;100%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;96%
