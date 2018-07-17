https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13080611.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Intermittent clouds;75;SSW;6;87%
Chester;Sunny;73;Calm;0;94%
Danbury;Sunny;75;SSW;7;87%
Groton;Sunny;71;S;3;89%
Hartford;Sunny;75;S;7;87%
Meriden;Sunny;72;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Sunny;75;SSW;5;93%
Oxford;Sunny;72;SSW;5;93%
Willimantic;Sunny;74;Calm;0;90%
Windsor Locks;Intermittent clouds;73;S;9;93%
_____
