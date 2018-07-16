CT Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM EDT Monday, July 16, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;86;NNW;5;67%

Chester;Sunny;88;N;7;62%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;87;N;3;56%

Groton;Sunny;79;SSW;5;78%

Hartford;Partly sunny;89;S;7;54%

Meriden;Partly sunny;89;SSE;5;54%

New Haven;Sunny;86;SSW;5;64%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;85;N;6;64%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;89;S;8;56%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;92;S;5;46%

