CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EDT Saturday, July 14, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;86;SSW;9;53%
Chester;Sunny;82;N;7;57%
Danbury;Sunny;85;WSW;7;49%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;14;70%
Hartford;Sunny;85;SSE;9;52%
Meriden;Partly sunny;86;S;10;47%
New Haven;Partly sunny;82;ESE;10;54%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;84;N;6;52%
Willimantic;Cloudy;80;N;6;61%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;84;SSW;3;52%
