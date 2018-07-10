CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EDT Tuesday, July 10, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;90;SW;9;42%

Chester;Sunny;90;S;9;40%

Danbury;Sunny;87;W;10;38%

Groton;Sunny;83;SSW;8;58%

Hartford;Sunny;92;W;7;32%

Meriden;Sunny;90;SW;9;37%

New Haven;Sunny;88;SSW;6;42%

Oxford;Sunny;87;WSW;8;39%

Willimantic;Sunny;92;SW;9;32%

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;93;WNW;9;29%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather