CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EDT Tuesday, July 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;90;SW;9;42%
Chester;Sunny;90;S;9;40%
Danbury;Sunny;87;W;10;38%
Groton;Sunny;83;SSW;8;58%
Hartford;Sunny;92;W;7;32%
Meriden;Sunny;90;SW;9;37%
New Haven;Sunny;88;SSW;6;42%
Oxford;Sunny;87;WSW;8;39%
Willimantic;Sunny;92;SW;9;32%
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;93;WNW;9;29%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
