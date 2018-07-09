https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13058846.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Monday, July 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;75;SW;5;61%
Chester;Sunny;75;SSW;6;60%
Danbury;Sunny;72;WSW;6;65%
Groton;Sunny;70;S;7;81%
Hartford;Sunny;71;N;3;62%
Meriden;Sunny;72;Calm;0;59%
New Haven;Sunny;71;SSW;6;75%
Oxford;Sunny;70;N;3;67%
Willimantic;Sunny;70;N;3;67%
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;63%
_____
