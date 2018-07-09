CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Monday, July 9, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;75;SW;5;61%

Chester;Sunny;75;SSW;6;60%

Danbury;Sunny;72;WSW;6;65%

Groton;Sunny;70;S;7;81%

Hartford;Sunny;71;N;3;62%

Meriden;Sunny;72;Calm;0;59%

New Haven;Sunny;71;SSW;6;75%

Oxford;Sunny;70;N;3;67%

Willimantic;Sunny;70;N;3;67%

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;63%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather