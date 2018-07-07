https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13055934.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 7, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;68;NE;9;53%
Chester;Sunny;66;N;6;52%
Danbury;Sunny;63;NE;7;55%
Groton;Sunny;63;N;12;59%
Hartford;Sunny;63;N;3;59%
Meriden;Sunny;63;N;8;53%
New Haven;Mostly sunny;64;N;9;55%
Oxford;Sunny;60;N;7;61%
Willimantic;Sunny;62;Calm;0;67%
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;62;N;6;59%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
