CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 5, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;7;73%

Chester;Partly sunny;84;SSW;8;65%

Danbury;Cloudy;79;W;8;78%

Groton;Sunny;78;SSW;7;90%

Hartford;Partly sunny;84;WSW;6;66%

Meriden;Partly sunny;83;N;7;67%

New Haven;Partly sunny;82;SSW;7;79%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;79;N;6;78%

Willimantic;Partly sunny;82;WSW;8;73%

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;83;S;8;71%

