CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 3, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;73;E;5;97%

Chester;Fog;72;S;3;100%

Danbury;Clear;75;Calm;0;87%

Groton;Fog;71;SE;6;100%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;73;S;7;96%

Meriden;Fog;73;S;7;96%

New Haven;Fog;73;ESE;3;100%

Oxford;Fog;71;SSE;6;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;72;SSW;3;93%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;74;S;6;93%

