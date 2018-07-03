https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13045678.php
CT Current Conditions
Updated 3:04 am, Tuesday, July 3, 2018
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;73;E;5;97%
Chester;Fog;72;S;3;100%
Danbury;Clear;75;Calm;0;87%
Groton;Fog;71;SE;6;100%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;73;S;7;96%
Meriden;Fog;73;S;7;96%
New Haven;Fog;73;ESE;3;100%
Oxford;Fog;71;SSE;6;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;72;SSW;3;93%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;74;S;6;93%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
