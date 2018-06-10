https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-12981957.php
CT Current Conditions
Updated 5:03 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EDT Sunday, June 10, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;71;ESE;4;44%
Chester;Sunny;68;Calm;0;45%
Danbury;Sunny;68;SSE;3;56%
Groton;Sunny;67;WSW;3;43%
Hartford;Sunny;71;SW;5;40%
Meriden;Sunny;69;Calm;0;52%
New Haven;Sunny;71;S;5;32%
Oxford;Sunny;67;Calm;0;54%
Willimantic;Sunny;70;SW;7;54%
Windsor Locks;Intermittent clouds;70;SSW;7;46%
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
