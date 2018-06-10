CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EDT Sunday, June 10, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;71;ESE;4;44%

Chester;Sunny;68;Calm;0;45%

Danbury;Sunny;68;SSE;3;56%

Groton;Sunny;67;WSW;3;43%

Hartford;Sunny;71;SW;5;40%

Meriden;Sunny;69;Calm;0;52%

New Haven;Sunny;71;S;5;32%

Oxford;Sunny;67;Calm;0;54%

Willimantic;Sunny;70;SW;7;54%

Windsor Locks;Intermittent clouds;70;SSW;7;46%

_____

