CT Current Conditions
Published 2:02 am, Sunday, April 29, 2018
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, April 29, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;50;N;4;100%
Chester;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;87%
Danbury;Showers;51;SE;3;92%
Groton;Clear;48;N;3;100%
Hartford;Cloudy;55;N;8;68%
Meriden;Showers;54;NNW;6;74%
New Haven;Cloudy;55;N;3;79%
Oxford;Cloudy;51;WNW;5;85%
Willimantic;Cloudy;55;N;6;71%
Windsor Locks;Showers;52;N;7;82%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
