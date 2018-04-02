CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, April 2, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Intermittent clouds;38;NE;6;51%

Chester;Partly cloudy;36;Calm;0;40%

Danbury;Cloudy;36;NNE;5;46%

Groton;Clear;37;Calm;0;38%

Hartford;Cloudy;37;N;5;42%

Meriden;Cloudy;36;N;5;46%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;35;NNE;5;49%

Oxford;Cloudy;33;NNE;5;51%

Willimantic;Cloudy;35;ENE;3;45%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;35;WNW;3;45%

