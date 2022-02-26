CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022

662 FPUS51 KBOX 260908

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

CTZ002-262100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 16. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

CTZ003-262100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 16. West winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

CTZ004-262100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

