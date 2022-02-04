CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 3, 2022

_____

026 FPUS51 KBOX 040926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

CTZ002-042100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then freezing rain

and sleet this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of

an inch. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 14. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-042100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then freezing rain

and sleet this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of

an inch. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 14. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-042100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning, then freezing rain

with sleet likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one

quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in

the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Much cooler with lows

around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather