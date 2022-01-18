CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 17, 2022

_____

018 FPUS51 KBOX 180926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

CTZ002-182100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to

10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ003-182100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ004-182100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Tue Jan 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to

10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

