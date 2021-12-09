CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021

433 FPUS51 KBOX 090926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

CTZ002-092100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ003-092100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ004-092100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

