CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

941 FPUS51 KBOX 180926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

CTZ002-182100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ003-182100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-182100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

