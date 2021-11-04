CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

336 FPUS51 KBOX 040826

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

CTZ002-042000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ003-042000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ004-042000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

