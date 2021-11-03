CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021 _____ 175 FPUS51 KBOX 030827 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 CTZ002-032000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CTZ003-032000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CTZ004-032000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather