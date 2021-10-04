CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 3, 2021

_____

401 FPUS51 KBOX 040710

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

309 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

CTZ002-040815-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-040815-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Cooler. Near steady temperature

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ004-040815-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Cooler. Near steady temperature

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather