CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 6, 2021

_____

707 FPUS51 KBOX 070827

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

CTZ002-072000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

CTZ003-072000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

CTZ004-072000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather