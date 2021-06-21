CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 20, 2021

_____

953 FPUS51 KBOX 210826

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

CTZ002-212000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ003-212000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ004-212000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather