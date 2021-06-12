CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021

_____

938 FPUS51 KBOX 120827

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

CTZ002-122000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ003-122000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ004-122000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

