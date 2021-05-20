CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 19, 2021 _____ 013 FPUS51 KBOX 200826 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Thu May 20 2021 CTZ002-202000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ003-202000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ004-202000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather