CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

_____

435 FPUS51 KBOX 130826

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

CTZ002-132000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ003-132000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-132000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

