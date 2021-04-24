CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021 _____ 399 FPUS51 KBOX 240722 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 321 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 CTZ002-240830- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 321 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ003-240830- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 321 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ004-240830- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 321 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather