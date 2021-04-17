CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 16, 2021

_____

341 FPUS51 KBOX 170816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat Apr 17 2021

CTZ002-172000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with

isolated rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ003-172000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ004-172000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather