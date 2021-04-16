CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021

_____

066 FPUS51 KBOX 160816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

CTZ002-162000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ003-162000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Snow and rain. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ004-162000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather