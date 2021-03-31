CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

_____

240 FPUS51 KBOX 310721

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

320 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

CTZ002-310830-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

320 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-310830-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

320 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ004-310830-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

320 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

