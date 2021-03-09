CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

