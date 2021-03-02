CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 1, 2021

_____

842 FPUS51 KBOX 020915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Tue Mar 2 2021

CTZ002-022100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Tue Mar 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-022100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Tue Mar 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-022100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Tue Mar 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

